Kyrie Irving hasn't played any basketball this season due to his vaccination status. While he could suit up for away games, the Nets have decided to not allow that as they don't want Kyrie to be a part-time player. Despite this, there are now rumblings that the Nets could go back on their word as a report came out stating that the team is optimistic that he will end up playing this season.

Kyrie has not stated whether or not he has changed his mind on the vaccine, however, it seems as though he has done a lot of talking with his teammates, and even the Nets coaching staff. With this in mind, Nets fans are excited that Kyrie could be back on the floor in 2022, just in time for the postseason.

Today, Kyrie fed into the rumors that he could be returning soon, as he posted a video of himself putting on some basketball shoes. Of course, this simply means he could just be going to practice, however, the timing is certainly beyond a coincidence at this point. Irving knows exactly what he is doing here, and if you're a Nets fan, you've got to be getting your hopes up right now.

Of course, there is no guarantee that Kyrie will return this season, however, this stands as a very good indication that things are about to get resolved, sooner rather than later. After all, Kyrie is one of the best point guards in the league, and the Nets are better off with him on the floor.