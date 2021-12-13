Kyrie Irving is one of the best point guards in the entire NBA, and if he were playing on the Brooklyn Nets right now, the team would have a near-perfect record. Unfortunately, due to his vaccination status, he cannot play any games, which has ultimately hurt the Nets as they don't have a bonafide number one point guard who can really command the position.

In the past, it was stated that the Nets would not allow Irving to be a part-time player who can only be a part of the lineup during away games. Now, however, it appears as though the Nets could be looking to change that mentality soon. In a new report from Shams Charania of the Athletic, it was revealed that the Nets are optimistic that Irving will, indeed, return. However, it's not necessarily because Irving has changed his stance on the vaccine.

It was also reported that Irving and Kevin Durant have been having a lot of talks as of late, which has contributed to Irving's desire to play.

Elsa/Getty Images

Per Charania:

"It remains unclear whether Irving’s potential return this season would come via vaccination to meet New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement or by Brooklyn opening the door for him to play road games and practice at home, but sources have indicated a renewed belief that Irving could play this season after all. Nets players and coaches want to have Irving rejoin the team as soon as possible. In recent weeks, Irving and Kevin Durant, his co-star and close friend, have had increased communication about his fit on the team, breaking down the games, and about life in general, sources added. There appears to be an increased level of enthusiasm between the two superstars."

It remains to be seen if any of this will actually come to fruition, however, Nets should be excited by the prospect of Kyrie's return to action. Stay tuned to HNHH, as we will continue to bring you updates on this developing story.

Elsa/Getty Images

[Via]