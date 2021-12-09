Kyrie Irving has missed the entire season thus far due to his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Irving is simply not interested in getting the shot, and the Nets have been trying to look for ways to get him to do it. In the end, however, Kyrie's position on the vaccine has held firm, however, there is hope that a plant-based option could end up changing his mind.

Irving believes wholeheartedly in plant-based medicine, and numerous vaccines using these methods are in the works. While none of them have been approved yet, sources close to Kyrie are saying that a plant-based option interests him and if it were to become available, he would sincerely think about taking it.

Elsa/Getty Images

Recently, Steve Nash spoke about Kyrie's absence and whether or not he's aware of the plant-based possibility. Nash noted that he hasn't spoken to Kyrie about any of this, however, he will gladly take Irving back whenever he's ready.

“If we get the gift of his return, we’ll be ecstatic, but we can’t count on it,” Nash said per the New York Post. “We can’t wait for him. We have to get to work, and get better, and our group’s been awesome this year.”

This is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates.

Elsa/Getty Images

