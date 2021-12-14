Yesterday, we reported about how the Chicago Bulls had two games postponed as 10 of their players currently have COVID-19. As it turns out, it's not just the Bulls who are having issues with an outbreak. The Brooklyn Nets are currently going through the exact same thing as five of their players tested positive, and won't be able to play tonight against the Toronto Raptors.

Those five players are LaMarcus Aldridge, Paul Millsap, DeAndre’ Bembry, James Johnson, and Jevon Carter. The team is already shorthanded due to Kyrie Irving's absence, and now, Joe Harris is injured to boot.

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

According to reporter Marc Stein, it actually gets worse for the Nets as Kevin Durant is dealing with ankle soreness. His status for tonight's game has been put into question, and if he's out of the lineup, then the Nets are in big trouble. The only player they will have to rely on is James Harden, and given the fact that he's used to being paired with a superstar, the game could get ugly if KD doesn't find himself in the lineup.

While the NBA took action in the case of the Bulls, it doesn't seem like they will be extending the same courtesy to the Nets. After all, five players out is much less of a problem than 10. Either way, this is one of those moments where you would have loved to have had Kyrie active.