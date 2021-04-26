Heading into this season, the Golden State Warriors were confident that they would be back to how they were in 2015 and 2016, before Kevin Durant showed up. Klay Thompson, Steph Curry, and Draymond Green were all going to be healthy and it was going to be a lot of fun in the Bay Area. Unfortunately, prior to the start of the season, Thompson tore his Achilles, just a few weeks after fully recovering from his torn ACL. It was a truly devastating injury that is forcing Thompson to miss two straight seasons.

Thompson has been working hard to come back from the injury and recently, Steve Kerr told the media about where Thompson is in his recovery timeline. As it stands, the next big step for Thompson is to start running again and Thompson is just two weeks away from that activity.

No matter what, it would appear as though Thompson will not be coming back at all this season, which will allow him to have a fresh start as of next season. The Warriors will appreciate having him back on the floor, and hopefully, he can get back to his normal self.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images