Klay Thompson is one of the best shooters in the history of the NBA and when paired with Steph Curry, the two make up the best backcourt in the league's storied past. Unfortunately, Thompson has been plagued by injuries over the last few years and hasn't played since Game 6 of the NBA Finals in 2019. From an ACL tear to a torn Achilles, Thompson has had some terrible luck when it comes to injuries. Thompson even recently said that 2020 was the worst year of his life.

Last night, before a Warriors win against the first place Jazz, Thompson decided to show people that he still has a lot left in the tank. In the clip below, Thompson can be seen getting up some shots although it's clear that he is trying to avoid putting weight on his right leg, which still harbors his recent injury.

This should give Warriors fans some hope moving forward, even if Thompson will only be able to play next season. The Warriors are missing him greatly right now although when he comes back, there is no doubt that he will be more motivated than ever before.

As Thompson continues his rehab, keep it locked to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest updates regarding his condition.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images