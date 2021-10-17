Andrew Wiggins was one of the players refusing to get the vaccine, although now, he has his doses. This means he will be available for the Golden State Warriors this season, which is obviously good news for Steph Curry and company. His vaccination status forced him to miss out on some training camp, which means he has been lagging behind a little bit with his conditioning.

In fact, while speaking to the media recently, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr acknowledged that while Wiggins has played in the preseason, he is still about two weeks away from being where he needs to be. This won't be too much of a concern for the Warriors, although it is still an interesting development.

“He’s probably a couple weeks away from really being able to have his conditioning and rhythm where he wants it to be,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters after Friday night’s preseason finale. “That’s usually the case with a lot of guys as you head into the regular season, so he’ll be fine.”

The Warriors are a team looking to bounce back this season as they have missed the playoffs over the last two seasons. It's not going to be an easy journey back, although with Wiggins good to go and Klay Thompson and on his way back, the Warriors will certainly have some solid depth.

