All of these apologies and explanations being tossed around is enough to make your head spin. Just yesterday, DeSean Jackson faced an onslaught of backlash after he shared a controversial meme on social media. The message reportedly was given by Adolf Hitler and stated that White Jewish people were responsible for horrific acts of racism and that Black people were the true "children of Israel." After he was denounced publicly, DeSean Jackson returned with a lengthy apology, stating that he wasn't fully aware of what the meme was saying and that he isn't anti-Semitic. Also, the meme has long been debunked as being fake news and a false report, because Hitler never made those comments.



Then, Stephen Jackson chimed in and gave his two cents, saying that DeSean shouldn't have apologized. "You know he don't hate nobody, but he's speaking the truth of the facts that he knows and trying to educate others," Stephen said in a now-deleted post he shared to Instagram. Swiftly, Stephen Jackson received a backlash of his own, and now he's returned with his own explanation.

"Maybe I could've been more clear of what I thought DeSean was correct about, but I didn't feel the need to go into a conversation that me and him had about how they were treating him and Riley Cooper," Stephen told CNN. "I could've changed those words, but the people that know me -- my Jewish friends that I talked to today -- they know that the last thing I was spewing was to defend Hitler or any other post. That's why I didn't speak on Hitler or even speak on his post. I spoke on exactly what I agreed with, and they was handling him different than they was handling Cooper. That's the end of it. They can twist it how they want, but that's exactly what it is. I don't hate nobody."

