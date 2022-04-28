It has been a harsh season for Ben Simmons as critics and sports commentators have put him through the wringer. Simmons has had an unprecedented NBA season and the Brooklyn Nets star's struggles have caused many, including Stephen A. Smith, to deliver controversial takes.

“Ben Simmons might also be the weakest, most pathetic excuse for a professional athlete we have ever seen in, not just American history, but the history of sports,” Smith previously stated. “I can’t think of a professional athlete that has come across more pathetic than this man.”

After The Shade Room shared Smith's commentary, Jamie Foxx appeared in the comments to say that Smith was out of line.

“That is completely unfair @bensimmons has a family this man has people that love him and this man just plays basketball but to be dragged through the mud like this is unfair,” Foxx wrote. “And why is it @stephenasmith you only go at basketball players You completely mute when it comes to the Tom Bradys the Aaron Rodgers of the world… You get where I’m going… stop it bruh it’s out of bounds.”

The actor's remarks went viral and Smith addressed Foxx's concerns, opening by calling him a "friend."

"He's somebody that I have profound respect and admiration for. I think he's maybe the greatest talent in the history of Hollywood," said Smith. He added that he speaks with Foxx about sports frequently and is only responding because the actor "gave me permission... We spoke."

"But just like I tell Jamie Foxx on the phone that he's wrong, I'd tell him to his face that he's wrong, and I'm gon' tell him on national television he's wrong!" Smith stated. He then joked that Foxx has "no credibility" when it comes to sports because the actor is a Dallas Cowboys fan. After gathering a few laughs, he acknowledged that Foxx was "protective of the Black athlete," and while Smith agrees that this should happen, he doesn't care about "brotherhood" in relation to his comments about Simmons.

