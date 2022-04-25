After last night's loss to the Boston Celtics, the Brooklyn Nets are now down 0-3 in their first-round series. The Nets were expected to put up a much better fight, however, they have simply been neutralized as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving can't seem to get anything done. It is a pretty sad reality for the team especially since they were supposed to be so good this year. Instead, they are destined for a first-round sweep that would do considerable damage to the legacies of Kyrie and KD.

In the midst of all of this, Ben Simmons was supposed to return from a back injury on Monday. Now, however, it is being reported that Simmons will remain out for Game 4 as he woke up with back pain this morning. As you can imagine, this has fans in a tizzy, and the analysts are just as upset.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

For instance, Simmons was roasted by the likes of Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller. In the tweet below, Miller gets at Simmons for having no competitive drive, even in the playoffs.

"Cmon MAN!!! Out for Game 4 when it was rumored you were going to make your debut. This dude has ZERO competitive," Miller said. "As small a chance as the Nets have to come back in this series, you still have KD and Kyrie, all you need is to win ONE game and take it from there."

Despite all of the slander, it doesn't seem like Simmons cares. He is getting paid and for some players, that's really all you need.