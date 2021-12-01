If you watch a lot of Stephen A. Smith, then you know he is a huge New York Knicks fan. While he has been known to criticize the team quite heavily, it is only because he loves the franchise so much, and wants to see them be successful. Having said all of that, the Knicks have actually been quite good over the past couple of seasons, and Smith is loving every second of it.

Last night, the Knicks had the opportunity to make a statement as they took on the Brooklyn Nets, who are first in the Eastern Conference. Unfortunately, they ended up losing by two points as Julius Randle was handed a technical foul late in the game. It was a truly rough loss that weighed heavily on Smith.

In fact, the First Take host took to Twitter where he unleashed a blood-curdling scream as the Knicks lost. He then went on to comment that this was a game the Knicks could have won and that they needed to do a better job late.

The Knicks are 11-10 to start this season, which isn't going to be good enough as the Eastern Conference is stacked this year. There are a ton of teams vying for those last few playoff spots, and it remains to be seen whether or not the Knicks will actually be able to maintain consistency and get back to the postseason for the second-straight year.

In the meantime, Stephen A. Smith is just going to have to hold onto his hat during what should prove to be a bumpy ride.