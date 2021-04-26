Stephen A. Smith is one of the biggest New York Knicks fans in all of sports media and when they aren't playing very well, Smith can be seen in a depressed mood. However, when the team turns things around, he is perhaps at his absolute most jovial. Today, Smith was all smiles on the set of First Take as the Knicks are currently on a nine-game winning streak and are fourth in the Eastern Conference, right behind teams like the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, and Milwaukee Bucks.

In fact, Smith came through with some hot takes today, especially pertaining to the likes of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. Simply put, Smith believes that no matter what, the Knicks will always run New York and that if the Nets don't win a championship this season, KD and Irving will have to live life with regrets.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

“If the New York Knicks are in the playoffs, and the Brooklyn Nets don’t win the chip, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will regret the day they passed on becoming a New York Knick!" Smith said triumphantly.

Perhaps this is all a little bit premature, especially as no one knows for sure what the Knicks will do if and when they make the playoffs. While they might get a winnable first-round matchup, they will probably be subjected to a second-round exit, as the Nets or 76ers will be waiting for them.

Not to mention, as far as Irving and KD are concerned, they seem to be enjoying their new team, quite a bit.