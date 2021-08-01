There has been a lot of drama surrounding Damian Lillard and his desire to play for the Portland Trail Blazers. Rumors have circulated that he wants out and has even requested a trade. Lillard himself has denied all of these reports although that hasn't stopped reporters from theorizing about where he could possibly go if the Blazers do end up trading him elsewhere.

Stephen A. Smith has been particularly invested in this story, and rightfully so. Lillard is a heavily talked about player on First Take and if Lillard gets traded, it's a story that will bring in a ton of ratings to the show.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Over the weekend, Smith was on Sirius XM Radio where he spoke about a potential Lillard trade and where he would want to go. As Smith explained, he believes that Lillard would probably go to the Knicks if he had his choice. In fact, Smith even believes that Lillard could recruit players like Joel Embiid and Jayson Tatum.

"If [Damian Lillard] were to get traded from Portland, New York Knicks would be his number one destination," Smith said matter of factly.

There is still a lot that can happen between now and next season, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will keep you updated on everything happening around the NBA.