Damian Lillard is one of the best point guards in the NBA right now and he is also a very hot commodity, even if the Blazers have no intentions of trading him. Over the past few months, there have been conflicting reports about Lillard's status with the Portland Trail Blazers and whether or not he wants out of the franchise. For years, Lillard has been carrying the team on his back and the front office has yet to give him a championship roster. As a result, there were rumors that Lillard was fed up and was demanding to leave.

These days, Lillard is gearing up to travel to Tokyo where he will compete for Team USA at the Olympic Games. During the pre-tournament games, Lillard was asked about the rumors and as you can imagine, he quickly shut them down. For now, all talks of a Lillard trade have been put to bed, however, there are still some teams out there who remain hopeful that they can secure his services.

In a new report from Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, there are five teams that are taking a close look at Lillard, and a couple of these teams may surprise you. Of course, the usual suspects such as the Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, and New York Knicks remain in play, however, the Sacramento Kings and Houston Rockets are also reportedly interested.

If Lillard were to be dealt elsewhere, there is a good chance he would get to choose where he goes. Having said that, it seems unlikely that the Kings or Rockets will end up with the superstar once all is said and done.

Let us know which team you want to see Lillard end up with, in the poll below.

