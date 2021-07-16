An already transformative off-season for the Portland Trail Blazers has just gotten shaken up even more as reports from an unidentified source claim that the team's star player is gearing up to request a trade. Damian Lillard is currently playing for the USA Men’s National Team ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, but according to Yahoo! Sports, "a source close to Lillard says that in the days to come, he plans to request a trade."

This shocking update comes approximately one week after Damian Lillard commented on all the trading rumors surrounding him as of late. In regard to all of the speculation about his off-season moves, he told reporters, "There's a lot of things being said and words being put in my mouth -- and I haven't said anything."



This latest piece of news also doesn't come directly from the All-Star guard, but so fans can't be too sure about Damian Lillard's alleged plans to request a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers. That being said, that hasn't started fans and sports commentators from already discussing possible trade destinations for Lillard this off-season.

According to Yahoo! Sports, the 31-year-old point guard could potentially land with the Celtics if Boston were to offer Jaylen Brown, and other teams like the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks also make sense for Lillard from a need/fit standpoint.

Regardless of where Damian Lillard ends up playing next season, stay tuned for Dame Dolla's official statement on the situation, which is allegedly supposed to arrive in "the days to come."

