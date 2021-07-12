These past few weeks have been filled with rumors surrounding the likes of Damian Lillard. Reports recently surfaced that he wants out of Portland and while the superstar has denied these reports, teams are still inquiring about a potential deal. There are various teams around the league who could use a guy like Lillard, as Dame is one of the best point guards in the entire NBA right now.

When you think of teams that need a point guard, the Golden State Warriors should be the last team on your list. They have Steph Curry at the one, while Klay Thompson will be returning to the two spot next season. However, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the Warriors are, indeed, considering the possibility of trading for Lillard, as they believe they can create a package around James Wiseman and Andrew Wiggins.

Per The Athletic:

“Would the Warriors get involved? Yes. They’d make a call and have already internally discussed the idea, as I’m sure most contenders have, considering the rising smoke out of Portland.” “Their theoretical offer would be competitive. If the Blazers decided to trade Lillard, a complete rebuild seems like the wisest path and there aren’t many better rebuilding trade packages dangling out there right now than James Wiseman, the seventh and 14th pick in the upcoming draft, plus more future firsts, attached to Andrew Wiggins as salary match filler.”

Pulling off such a trade would require a lot more pieces and in terms of chemistry, having Lillard, Curry, and Thompson on the floor together wouldn't make a whole lot of sense. Regardless, teams are always looking to improve, and you can't blame the Warriors for at least considering a move like this.

