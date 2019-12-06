Last night, the Dallas Cowboys suffered yet another loss and now, they are on a three-game losing streak. The team seemed to be playing so well at the beginning of the year but quickly began to tank. Despite this, they still remain first place in their division with a mediocre record of 6-7. Cowboys fans are in shambles over this whole ordeal although the team's haters are ecstatic about the squad's steep downfall.

Stephen A. Smith is among the Cowboys' biggest haters and whenever they lose, he can be seen antagonizing fans with some hilarious antics. Today, Smith came right back with another hilarious monologue about how bad the team is right now. Smith starts off dancing with a Cowboy hat on before going into his rant, which will certainly have Cowboys fans, Michael Irving included, in their feelings.

Aside from Smith's Cowboys slander, it seems as though there are some real problems with the team right now. Head coach Jason Garrett appears to be on the hot seat although Jerry Jones doesn't seem to be in a rush to get rid of him. Meanwhile, Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott haven't been the QB and RB tandem they appeared to be at the start of the season.

If the Cowboys somehow miss the playoffs, we can just imagine what kind of hilarious video we will get from Stephen A. in the future.