Robert Sarver is public enemy number one in the NBA right now and for good reason. A report recently came out that details how Sarver made numerous lewd comments about female employees, while also using the N-word on numerous occasions. It is a horrible look for the NBA and it has only been made worse by Adam Silver's weak punishment which includes a one-year suspension and a $10 million fine.

Many fans were hoping for the league to be stiffer with Sarver, and one of the people critiquing the league right now is none other than Stephen A. Smith. The First Take host has been adamant that Sarver should be ashamed, and that overall, he has done damage to the NBA brand.

"Sarver his actions were reprehensible ... it smears the franchise, it smears the brand, and the reality of the situation is he should be ashamed of his damn self," Smith said.

Smith is one of many analysts who is upset with the NBA and Sarver right now. The public opinion surrounding the league is not particularly good, and there is no doubt that Silver has a PR crisis on his hands.

The Sarver story is still developing, so stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates.