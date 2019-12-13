Stephen A. Smith is easily one of ESPN's most important voices and with his show First Take, he arguably has one of the biggest platforms in sports media. At times, athletes and other media members get offended at what he has to say although he doesn't seem to care all that much. Over the past few weeks, Smith has come under fire for his opinions on Colin Kaepernick although recently, it was revealed that he actually helped get Kaepernick his workout with the league.

In a recent tweet, former ESPN personality Jemele Hill spoke out about Smith's role in the Kaepernick workout and made some interesting insinuations. For instance, Hill made it seem as though Smith isn't truly a journalist and that there is something deeper at play. This led to a bit of a back and forth as Smith wasn't too happy with the original tweets.