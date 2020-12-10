Stephen A. Smith is one of the biggest names in all of sports media and whenever he gets on TV, you know he is going to come through with some hilarious commentary. Smith doesn't care who he offends with his opinions, and he has also proven to be quite unapologetic, even when he gets something wrong. Regardless, whether you love him or hate him, Smith continues to win thanks to his mega-deal over at ESPN.

Last year, Smith stopped doing his radio show, and ever since, fans have been wondering if he would ever get another show. Well, it seems like that question has been answered as today, Smith took to Twitter with an announcement. In the tweet below, Smith reveals that Disney has tapped him for a brand new ESPN + show, that will be hosted in the studio.

The name of the show has yet to be revealed and for now, there are no details outside of the fact that the shoe show is happening. Despite this, Smith is someone who prides himself on being entertaining, so it's not surprising that he would be asked to do a show on such a massive scale.

Stay tuned for updates on this new undertaking, as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Mitchell Leff/BIG3/Getty Images