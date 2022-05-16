Last night, the Phoenix Suns fell to the Dallas Mavericks. It was a truly terrible match for the Suns who could only get 21 combined points from the likes of Chris Paul and Devin Booker. The Mavericks are now off to the Western Conference Finals, all while the Suns ended up wasting what could have been a perfect season.

There were a ton of analysts who felt like the Mavs were not good enough to win this series. In the end, however, the Suns proved everyone wrong as they just completely choked and fell apart. One person who was forced to admit how wrong they were was none other than Stephen A. Smith who took to Twitter with an apology for the Suns.

"I have never been more wrong. I can’t believe how great the @dallasmavs look — and how pathetically awful the @Suns look. @CP3 & @DevinBooker31 have been no-shows. I can’t believe this," Smith said. "Big props and apologies to @SDinwiddie_25, @MaxiKleber, @ReggieBullock35 and the @dallasmavs supporting cast. I knew @luka7doncic and @jalenbrunson1 would show up. I doubted the rest. I was WRONG AS HELL. Point Blank. Congrats to the @dallasmavs & Mark Cuban."

The Mavs will be in tough against the Golden State Warriors, although they still have a very good chance of winning. If they can beat the Suns, they can most certainly give the Warriors a run for their money.

