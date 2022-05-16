Heading into last night's Game 7 against the Dallas Mavericks, the Phoenix Suns had a ton of pressure. They were the best team in the league in the regular season, and everyone thought they would win the championship. With the Mavericks forcing a Game 7, there was a real sense that Chris Paul and Devin Booker were choking the series away. The only way they could beat those allegations, was by coming through with a huge win last night.

Well, the choking continued for the Suns as the Mavericks were able to win by a whopping 33 points. Luka Doncic scored 35 points while Paul scored 10 and Devin Booker scored 11. It was absolutely pitiful and fans had a lot to say about it.

Despite his status as the "Point God," there are a lot of NBA fans who have disdain for the Suns PG. As a result, Paul was slandered into oblivion following last night's showing. In the tweets below, fans brought out the memes en masse for this event, and the slander was generational. Fans could not believe how bad he was, and there is no doubt that this is going to damage his legacy.

Now, the Dallas Mavericks get to go to the Western Conference Finals where they will play the Golden State Warriors. No one expected Dallas to pull this off, and it is obvious that Luka Doncic is a bonafide superstar now.