Chris Paul is one of the most respected point guards in the history of the NBA. Unfortunately, he has not been particularly good when it comes to Game 7s. The Suns star always folds under that pressure and last night was no exception. His Phoenix Suns lost to the Dallas Mavericks by 33 points at home in a deciding game. It was one of the worst choke jobs in the history of the league, and fans had a lot of fun making fun of Paul.

After the game, Paul's future was heavily discussed. After all, he is 37 years old and his age is certainly going to catch up to him soon. According to Clutchpoints, however, it seems as though Paul has no interest in going anywhere. Instead, he wants to try and run it back.

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

“We’ll be right back next year, I’ll tell you that much,” Paul said. “I’m not retiring tomorrow, thank god. Hopefully I’m healthy and come back, keep playing.” The Suns are a team who finished first in the league this year, so one can imagine that they will be good heading into next year. Unfortunately, this will go down as a wasted season given how they went to the Finals last year.

You can watch the highlights from last night's game, down below.