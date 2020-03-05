Steph Curry will most likely go down as the greatest shooter in NBA history and his talents are responsible for a great deal of the Warriors' success over the last few years. Case in point, the Warriors have won three championships in the last five seasons and without Steph, none of that would have been possible. This season has been a bit different for the Warriors as Curry went down with a broken hand back on October 30th. Over the past few weeks, there has been a ton of speculation as to when Curry would make his return.

Last night, the Golden State Warriors blessed their fans with an update. Curry will be ready to go as of tonight and will be making his return against the Toronto Raptors. Curry took to Twitter where he posted a meme that pretty well gives you his thoughts on coming back to the court.

The Warriors currently have the worst record in the entire NBA and its a foregone conclusion that they will miss the playoffs. Having said that, their games will certainly be a lot more fun to watch with Curry in the lineup. Their starting lineups have been abysmal as of late and Curry will give them that push to be a tad better.