Steph Curry is the heart and soul of the Golden State Warriors and it's been that way for the better part of a decade. This season has been tough for Warriors fans as Curry has been out with a devastating broken hand. This past week, there have been a ton of reports about Curry's recovery and how he should be ready to get back into the lineup soon. In fact, Curry played in a scrimmage with the Warriors G-League team before being called back up.

There was a rumor floating around that Curry could end up playing as early as March 1st but, of course, that never happened. Now, he's rumored to be back in time for Thursday. According to Tom Haberstroh of NBC Sports, the Warriors have been quite unhappy with all of the rumors floating around in relation to their star player.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Per NBC Sports:

"Curry has been itching to come back. He privately targeted this game against the Washington Wizards as his return to the court and has been preparing as such behind the scenes. Whispers about the March 1 target date reached the public in mid-January and when reports surfaced a week ago that Curry would come back March 1, the Warriors weren’t exactly thrilled."

The Golden State Warriors are last place in the entire NBA so their anger shouldn't be surprising. This season has been one to forget and they're probably already looking forward to having a healthy squad next year.