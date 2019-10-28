Los Angeles Clippers point guard Patrick Beverley took great joy in the way that his team dismantled the Golden State Warriors in their new arena last week, and he wasn't shy about letting them know about it. At one point during the Clippers' 141-122 victory, Beverley was reportedly jawing with Steph Curry, but the two-time MVP had a perfect response to the trash talk.

According to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, Beverley told Curry, "You had the last five years, The next five years are mine," to which Curry quickly replied with a laugh, "Aren't you 31?'"

Despite Curry's expert level response, it didn't deter Beverley from running his mouth after the final whistle. The veteran point guard trolled fans as they headed to the exits and he teased Chase Center employees in the Clippers locker room.

Per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes:

In the Clippers’ locker room, Patrick Beverley was having some fun with some of the arena staff workers who help tidy up the facility. “Y’all a little different without KD, I see,” Beverley playfully jabbed. “Uh-huh, y’all cheated long enough. It’s OK. Y’all had a good run. Back to reality.”

The Clippers (2-1) will return to the court tonight as they host the Charlotte Hornets, while Curry and The Warriors (0-2) take on the winless Pelicans in New Orleans. The two teams won't face each other again until January 10 at Staples Center.