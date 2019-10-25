The Los Angeles Clippers are 2-0 to start the 2019-20 season, following their opening night victory against the Lakers and Thursday night's drubbing of the Golden State Warriors.

The Clippers spoiled the grand opening of the Warriors' new home, the Chase Center, in San Francisco by defeating Steph Curry and co. by the final of 141-122. As the game came to a close and fans made their early move to the exits, Patrick Beverley relished the opportunity to rub salt in the wound, yelling at fans, “Hey, hey, hey, hey! Where y’all going?”

Pat Bev had just five points in Thursday's win but he was a +20 during his 28 minutes of action, as he came away with five steals, four rebounds and three assists.

We're just two games into the season but it already looks like the Clips are going to give opposing teams fits on both sides of the floor, just as they had planned. And they'll be adding All-NBA forward Paul George into the mix in the near future. On the flip side, Steve Kerr says the Warriors need to get used to the fact that they're no longer the bully on the block.

"This is not a one-off, this is the reality," Kerr said, per ESPN. "There's going to be nights like this this year. You've got to play through it, you've got to keep fighting and keep getting better. That's the plan."

Up next for the Clippers is a Saturday night road game against the Phoenix Suns, followed by a Monday night matchup with the Charlotte Hornets at Staples Center.