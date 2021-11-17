Steph Curry has been leading an MVP-worthy campaign as his Golden State Warriors are currently first in the Western Conference with a record of 12-2. There is no doubt that this team can go all the way to the Finals, and after a huge statement win against the Brooklyn Nets, it has become quite clear the Warriors can beat anyone in the league if they are firing on all cylinders.

After last night's win, Curry spoke to reporters, including ClutchPoints about how the team feels right now. As you can imagine, Curry was quite excited, especially about the prospect of getting back two star players in Klay Thompson and James Wiseman.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

“You got Klay Thompson and James Wiseman back at home playing 5-on-5 getting ready. So that’s a great problem to have,” Curry stated. He then went on to talk about the team's depth and how figuring out their rotations has led to increased success. “That is the challenge of what we have in terms of balancing how many guys you can throw out there every single night and creating a solid rotation that’s going to help us win a championship, so that’s the secret sauce right now."

With the Warriors sitting atop the Western Conference standings, there is no doubt that they are the most feared team in the league right now. Once Klay comes back, however, they become unstoppable.