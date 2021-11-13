For the last few years now, it has been widely accepted that Steph Curry is the greatest shooter in the history of the NBA. The clip at which he hits threes is truly impressive, and there is no other player in the league who is doing it quite like Curry. Having said that, Curry has been looking to chase down Ray Allen for first on the all-time three-pointers made list.

There were two lists in particular that Steph was aiming for. The first one is the all-time regular-season list, where Curry is still trailing by about 100 threes. The second list encompasses both the regular season and the postseason. Last night, Curry was able to topple the second list as he put up an incredible performance against the Chicago Bulls.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

In the clip below, Curry drained his 3,358th three-pointer, which officially put him into first amongst both seasons. Amazingly, Curry has played 585 fewer games than Allen, which just goes to show that Curry is on another planet when it comes to his ability. At this point, he will probably reach the regular-season record in about 20 to 25 games.

Needless to say, Curry is making history and he's proving to the world that he really is the best shooter to ever step on the court. Not to mention, with three championships under his belt, he is already a legend.