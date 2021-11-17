Last night had one of the biggest games of the NBA season thus far as Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors took on the Brooklyn Nets in what was a reunion between Kevin Durant and his former team. In the end, it was the Warriors who came out on top thanks to some heroics from Curry who scored a whopping 37 points in a 117-99 win.

Kevin Durant had himself an alright game as he scored just 19 points which is certainly a below-average outing for him. After the game, Durant was asked about Curry and how he felt about the game as a whole. While Durant was disappointed with the loss, he had nothing but praise for the Warriors sharpshooter.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

"He put in a ton of work. He cares about the game," Durant said. "He loves his teammates and plays with energy. So that's what you get every night with a player like that playing at an MVP, Hall of Fame level. You got to respect it."

Having played three seasons with the Warriors, Durant certainly knows what Curry and the Dubs are all about. They won two titles together, and while they might be rivals now, there is no shortage of respect between the two.

You can check out highlights from the game, down below.