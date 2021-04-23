Steph Curry is one of the greatest shooters to ever play the game of basketball and when all is said and done, he will likely have the most three-point shots made of all-time. He is easily one of the best point guards ever and even if you don't like his style of play, you can't help but admit that he will end up as one of the greatest to ever grace the court. Despite this, Curry still has moments where he wishes he could do the same thing as other players.

For instance, Curry was recently on The Rex Chapman Show where he got to talk about his career and coming to terms with his skill set. As Curry noted, there have been times where he was jealous of LeBron James because he wanted to be able to dunk and do more athletic things. However, Curry also gave some advice to the young guns out there, saying that you should always stay true to who you are as a player.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

“The biggest piece of advice for any young kid that’s playing the game is be comfortable with who you are as a basketball player,” Curry said. “I had some temptations of like, ‘I wish I could dunk! I wish I could just drive down the lane.’ You always get fascinated by what you can’t do. The bigger point is like I’ll see LeBron and I wish I could do some of the stuff he can do physically and you kinda get wrapped up in and distracted by that. At the end of the day, I am my own type of basketball player. I’ve got to do what I can to be successful. So I guess that’s the message.”

Curry and LeBron have had their rivalries over the years although there is no denying they have a ton of mutual respect for one another. It's been cool to see both players experience their prime at the same time and for now, they have plenty of years left on the court, which will prove to be a treat for fans.