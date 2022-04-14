Just last week, LeBron James came out and said that he really wanted to play with Steph Curry someday. LeBron has made these comments in the past, so it should really come as no surprise that he would say it again, especially with all of the drama that has been taking place over in Los Angeles.

Curry was made privy to these comments and immediately said thanks, but no thanks. Curry realizes that it would be unrealistic to pair up with LeBron, especially right now. While appearing on "The Draymond Green Show," Curry doubled down on his comments, although he noted it is no disrespect to LeBron, whatsoever.

Harry How/Getty Images

“Obviously there’s like a curiosity like, ‘What would that look like?’” Curry said. “But also, there’s a realism of like—that’s why I said ‘I’m good right now.’ You can never let your mind go from what you know is your situation, what is your moment, your time and who I been rocking with from day one.”

With LeBron reaching the end of his career, he is running out of time to team up with Steph. For now, it seems like Curry wants to finish his career in Golden State, so if LeBron wants that union to take place, he's going to have to take a pay cut and a home in San Francisco.