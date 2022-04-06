LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will not be participating in the playoffs this year, so it only makes sense that LeBron James would be thinking about beyond this year. The Lakers need a massive overhaul right now, and it remains to be seen what the franchise will decide to do. With that in mind, LeBron has a ton of pull, and if there is a player he wants, there is a good chance he can convince the Lakers to pursue them.

One player who is most certainly off-limits, however, is Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors. Regardless, that didn't stop LeBron from speaking about his desire to play with Curry during a segment on The Shop.

Jason Miller/Getty Images

“Steph Curry. Steph Curry’s the one I want to play with, for sure. In today’s game,” LeBron said. “Right now it’s Steph. Man, I love everything about that guy. Lethal. When [Steph] gets out his car, you better guard him right from the moment he pulls up to the arena… you might want to guard him when he gets out of bed.”

Of course, the NBA has strict rules against tampering, so LeBron is going to have to watch himself here. Just the mere mention of another team's player can lead you into hot water, especially when the player you're talking about is a superstar.

You can check out LeBron's full comments about Curry, down below.