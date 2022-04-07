LeBron James has always been very open and honest about the players he wants to link up with. Somehow, LeBron has been able to avoid tampering fines, even if some of his comments are pretty egregious. Regardless, LeBron is the biggest name in the entire NBA, and it is going to take a lot for the NBA to actually punish him for something he says on one of his own platforms.

For instance, LeBron was on The Shop this week where he exclaimed that if he were to team up with one player in the NBA right now, it would have to be Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors. These two would be quite the duo, and his comments certainly piqued the curiosity of fans.

Steph Curry was made aware of these comments, and he was able to react to them live. As you can see down below, Curry has a ton of respect for LeBron, but he recognizes that this is pure fantasy more than anything else. For now, it seems like Curry is more than content with his current situation. "I'm good right now," Curry said. "We all can live in that fantasy world."

These are words that might sting for LeBron especially after his team got kicked out of playoff contention. At this juncture, LeGM will have to worry about his Lakers, who are in complete disarray.