When Kevin Durant left the Oklahoma City Thunder for the Golden State Warriors back in 2016, he received a ton of scrutiny. At the time, the Warriors were already a powerhouse and Durant only made them even more overpowered. After winning two-straight championships with the franchise, Durant left for the Brooklyn Nets, where he is now thriving on a team that is expected to compete for the title this year.

In fact, Durant and the Nets will be heading to San Francisco on Saturday, which means Durant will be playing his first game against the Warriors since leaving back in 2019. Fans are excited to see how this matchup pans out, and recently, Steph Curry got to speak on just how valuable KD was to the Warriors franchise.

"Some of the best basketball the world has ever seen," Curry said when asked about Durant's time in Oakland. Clearly, there are no hard feelings between these two, even if KD got into some arguments with other Warriors stars like Draymond Green.

Heading into the game on Saturday, it's safe to say that Durant and the Nets have the upper hand, although Curry and company will be motivated to play the spoiler. Either way, we are in for a fantastic game this weekend.

Elsa/Getty Images