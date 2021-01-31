For years now, the Golden State Warriors have been one of the scariest teams in the NBA. Of course, this isn't because they are a particularly gritty team that plays aggressively. Instead, it is because they have Steph Curry and Klay Thompson who can score at will, and are two of the best three-pointer shooters of all-time. Unfortunately for the Warriors, Thompson is not in the lineup right now due to an Achilles injury, although that doesn't mean he isn't having fun with his teammates.

After a big win against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night, Thompson conducted a hilarious interview with Curry, in which they both made fun of Draymond Green for a bit. Green threw an errant pass that smacked Curry in the face, and Thompson had to bring it up, which led to Curry noting that Spalding is now engraved in his face.

From there, Curry and Thompson discussed when the former would be breaking the record for most three-pointers ever made. Based on the math that was done, it seems like Curry might have to wait 2 or 3 seasons before he can accomplish the feat, although considering just how efficient he is, it shouldn't be too much of a wait.

It's clear these two have all the chemistry in the world and we can't wait to see them back on the court together.

