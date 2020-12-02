The West Coast may have almost had another super-team in the making. Last month, the Golden State Warriors suffered the devastating news that Klay Thompson would be out for the season. The 30-year-old basketball star reportedly injured himself during practice, and it was allegedly so severe that he wasn't able to stand. An exam determined that he tore his Achilles, so with one of their star players on the bench, many are hoping the Warriors will be able to pull through.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, prior to Klay Thompson's injury, the Warriors were looking to expand the team with another NBA star. "The Warriors at one point made a call in for James Harden," Charania told Complex's Load Management podcast. Harden is reportedly unhappy with his placement on the Houston Rockets as some have stated he isn't thrilled that the team's owner, Tilman Fertitta, supported Donald Trump.

"The Rockets are expecting James Harden to be in training camp," said Charania. "He clearly made it known to people within Houston that he wants to be a contender somewhere else. I don't think talks ever really progress on James Harden. I think you had several teams inquire." There were apparently hopes by some that there would be a trifecta formed with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and James Harden, but it wasn't fruitful.