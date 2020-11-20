Klay Thompson suffered a devastating injury last night during a practice session. While many were hoping for the best, it was revealed today that Thompson now has a torn Achilles tendon and will have to miss the next year. This is an especially brutal injury given the fact that Thompson had just come off of an ACL tear which forced him to sit out all of last year, as well. Now, the Warriors will play their second-straight season without Thompson, which will prove to be difficult.

According to reporter Janie McCauley, Warriors GM Bob Myers is the one who broke the bad news to Steph Curry and Draymond Green. As one can imagine, they were both devastated by the news as Myers revealed both men were shaken up about it and fairly hurt.

Curry, Thompson, and Green were hoping for a season that saw the team back to their old winning ways, but without Thompson, it's clear that they simply won't be able to go as deep as perhaps they had hoped. Regardless, the team is already making moves to help ease the loss of Thompson. For instance, they are in the midst of trading for Kelly Oubre Jr, who will certainly help add some scoring.

Hopefully, Thompson experiences a quick recovery and can come back like he never left.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images