Stefflon Don Teams Up With Geko, Deno & Dappy On "Link Up"

Aron A.
November 22, 2019 20:16
Some fresh U.K. vibes with a touch of nostalgia.


Just in case your evening was missing out on a dose of nostalgia, Geko, Stefflon Don, Dappy, and Deno have teamed up with flash from the past on their new collaboration, "Link Up." The four artists take on a sample from Ja Rule and Ashanti's hit record, "Always On Time" but flip it in a way that builds off of the original song's theme. The visual for the song arrived earlier today with the four artists showing "relationship goals" with their ride-or-dies before visuals cut to the artists behind bars as their significant others hold them down. The song takes on the R&B-infused anthem and adds a dash of dancehall and afro-fusion to turn it into a radio-friendly banger.

Peep Stefflon Don, Geko, Dappy, and Deno's new track below.

Quotable Lyrics
Pussy drippin' designer, Louis, Gucci, Fendi, Armani
Body like Beyonce, kinda look like Kehlani
Take the car keys, I'm wavy, I finna cause a tsunami

