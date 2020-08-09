StaySolidRocky Drops Off "Party Girl (Remixes)"

StaySolidRocky is enjoying the success of his single "Party Girl." The track brought the artist to the forefront of the new music conversation. He was able to grab Lil Uzi Vert for the official remix, but now, StaySolidRocky has packaged another three remixes for his fans. Lo and behold, the Party Girl Remixes project has touched down. It features three remixes of the popular single.

The first remix is dubbed the "VIZE" remix. It has a distinct dance vibe, utilizing exciting drums and a sped up-tempo to give the song that pop/club sound. The second remix is called the "Kina" remix. This is the standout version on the little EP, because of the acoustic style. It gives "Party Girls" more of a relaxed sound. The final remix, entitled the "Sarcastic Sounds Remix," takes it a step further with the mellow vibes to bring fans a true pop/soul mix.