Following confirmation that Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi would be coming to Disney+, many have been eager for further news on the anticipated series. With Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen having already been announced, reprising their roles as Ben "Obi-Wan" Kenobi and Anakin "Darth Vader" Skywalker respectively, Disney and Lucasfilm have officially revealed the rest of the ensemble cast.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Joining McGregor and Christensen in Kenobi are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie. As Star Wars die-hards will likely recognize, Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse previously played Luke's Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru in Revenge Of The Sith, so expect to see them returning to the fold in some capacity.

As has been previously reported, Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi will be taking place a decade after the events of Revenge Of The Sith, following Obi-Wan Kenobi's adventures on Tatooine following his tragic duel with his former apprentice. As for Christensen, expect to see some of the transitional stages of his Darth Vader transformation, though it's unclear as to whether or not he'll end up crossing paths with his exiled Jedi master.

Production of Obi-Wan Kenobi will begin in April. The standalone series will be directed by Mandalorian director Deborah Chow, who helmed first-season episodes "The Sin" and "The Reckoning." Check out the full cast announcement below, and look for more news on Kenobi as it surfaces.