Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker is set to hit theaters next month and wrap up the Skywalker saga. The saga's name is somewhat new, and signals that Disney is ready to transition away from the one family that has been terrorizing or saving the universe for several decades. Rey, Poe, and Finn will face their biggest challenge as Kylo Ren and the revived power of Emperor Palpatine hunt them down. Disney has cranked out five Star Wars movies in the last four years, and it appears they are now opting to pump the break a little bit.

As reported by CinemaBlend, Disney head Bob Iger stated during a call with shareholders to discuss The Walt Disney Company’s full fiscal year and Q4 2019 earnings that the company would be taking a short break from Star Wars movies. "In the Star Wars case, Star Wars 9, which comes out this December will be the last of the Skywalker Saga and we’ll go into a hiatus for a few years before the next Star Wars feature," he stated. Iger did appease fans of the franchise though. He highlighted the three Star Wars shows in development for the Disney+ streaming service (The Mandalorian, the Cassian Andor series, and the Obi-Wan Kenobi series) that will keep the franchise pumping during its cinematic hiatus.