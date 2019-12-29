Variety is reporting that is was a successful outing at the box office this holiday season with over $200 million in total earnings being generated over the weekend, which is a 6.3% boost from 2018.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker continued to lead the way with $72 million earned domestically, bringing its total to $361 million in North America. While critics continue to mull over the artistic merit of the new trilogy's finale, the film is raking in the earnings.

As for debuts, Uncut Gems saw its nationwide release and brought in $9.5 million over the weekend, but $18.8 million since opening on Christmas day. The new Safdie brothers film stars Adam Sandler as a jewelry maven with a gambling addiction. It's the second film the Safdie brothers have released with A24-- their last being Good Time in 2017.

Greta Gerwig's big-screen take on the classic novel Little Women also saw its debut this week. The movie stars a sizable cast of stars including Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Timothee Chalamet, Florence Pugh, Laura Dern and more. Little Women opened to $16.5 million over the weekend and $29 million since its Christmas day release.

Both films are receiving rave reviews from critics and fans alike.

For a full break-down of the box office results, head to Variety.