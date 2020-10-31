mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Stalley Continues His 2020 Run With 6-Track "Cake" EP

Alexander Cole
October 31, 2020 15:01
Cake
Stalley

Stalley has been a busy man this year.


Stalley has been one of the busiest men in hip-hop as of late and his fanbase has been absolutely loving it as his hard work has culminated in quite a few dope projects. Reflection Of Self: The Head Trip was released back in 2019 and was immediately followed up by his Pariah EP. Just last month, the Ohio artist came through with an album called Speak No Blue and on Friday, he dropped his 6-track Cake EP which will certainly tide fans over for the rest of the year.

This EP clocks in at just 16 minutes in length and his one feature. Of course, this feature is from fellow Ohio-native Trippie Redd, who has worked with Stalley on projects in the past. This is yet another great bite-sized Stalley project for fans to enjoy, and we're sure he'll be back with more in the not so distant future.

Tracklist:

1. Sera Sera
2. Ye Mode
3. Astaghfirullah
4. Monte Carlo and Gold Chains
5. Multimillion Dollar Man (ft. Trippie Redd)
6. The Issue

