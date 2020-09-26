Stalley Returns With 8-Track Album "Speak No Blue"

Ohio artist Stalley has been steadily releasing music over the last few years and continues to keep his fanbase entertained with new projects. Back in 2019, Stalley dropped Reflection Of Self: The Head Trip before dropping an EP called Pariah which helped tide his fans over throughout the pandemic. Now, the artist is back with an eight-track album that features the likes of Major Myjah and Trippie Redd.

Considering the run-time, it's clear that the artist wanted to make his point quickly and that's exactly what he does with an incredibly tight body of work that will certainly impress his fanbase. On the first track, we are given the Major Myjah feature while Trippie Redd comes out on the fourth song, "Gangsta Prayer."

Give this album a listen and let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Tracklist:

1. Motion (ft. Major Myjah)

2. Why You Lying

3. Human Made Parka

4. Gangsta Prayer (ft. Trippie Redd)

5. Give Thru The Heart

6. General City

7. Stone Age

8. Dinosaur