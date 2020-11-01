Stalley & Trippie Redd Talk Money On "Multimillion Dollar Man"

Stalley keeps his 2020 grind going with the new EP Cake. This project glides between several vibes and emotions in a short span of time. One of the best songs of the EP though, is "Multimillion Dollar Man" featuring Trippie Redd. This single really rides. The instrumental is comprised of melodic synths that can barely be heard over the live-sounding percussions. The spacious beat allows every syllable to be heard clear, and gives both artists a chance to play with the vocality.

Trippie delivers a chorus that fits right in line with his usual guest features. Although he does shy away from using his more aggravated and sometimes harsh melodic style and just smoothly croons on "Multimillion Dollar Man." Stalley reminds us why he's one of the most underrated rappers out there with bars that walk that thin line between inspiring and ratchet.



Quotable Lyrics

First deal got my family out the basement

I was flat broke, couldn't make rent

Clock named me good, rapping starting to make sense

It was hard to wait my turn and practice patience

But greatness can't be slept on

Those times was hard like the floor we slept on

