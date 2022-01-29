mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

SSGKobe Shares Energetic New Single, "Don't Miss"

Hayley Hynes
January 29, 2022 16:32
SSGKobe's new song follows last month's "KO."


On "Don't Miss," up-and-coming rapper SSGKobe spits plenty of good advice to listeners, cautioning them to "watch for fake n*ggas 'round [their] circle," and to not be afraid to "cut off friends" that no longer align with their path.

"Too much cash in the G Wagon (Skrrt) / Birkin bag, she be on her cash shit (Cash) / Got them bands, couldn't be no cashier (Cash) / Cut off friends that I been with last year (Cash)," he raps on the chorus.

Along with his new single, SSGKobe also delivered an accompanying music video that takes us on a dimly-lit, action-packed journey while the young star gets his verses off for the camera.

"Kobe has been such a blessing since he has made his way to greatness," one viewer wrote in the comments. "I'm ready to continue watching him grow as a fan with much love and respect for him."

Stream "Don't Miss" by SSGKobe below, and don't forget to watch the recording artist's cool new music video above.

Quotable Lyrics:

Too much cash in the G Wagon (Skrrt)
Birkin bag, she be on her cash shit (Cash)
Got them bands, couldn't be no cashier (Cash)
Cut off friends that I been with last year (Cash)

