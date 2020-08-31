Sprado Makes His Introduction On "Magic" With NLE Choppa

Making some noise locally, Sprado is ready for a larger spotlight.

He's been riding the wave of his new single "Magic" with NLE Choppa, which was released in July. After seeing the success its been able to pull, the rising Chicago artist dropped the new video, directed by WaterWippinEvan.

The song serves as an introduction to Sprado, who is threatening to blow up in the next year. It also gives us another look at what NLE Choppa can accomplish after his coronation as a 2020 XXL Freshman.

"It was dope to bring this song to life with NLE Choppa – we both brought our own swag to the visuals," said Sprado about the new video. "This song is only a taste of what I can do. I plan to keep the momentum going and representing Chicago with some more new music dropping real soon."

Have a look at Sprado's new video below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Diamond on my wrist, ayy

Drive her insane

Best she ever had

Yeah, that'll never change

She just wanna fly in the coupe with the wings

Got more sauce than a Harold's wing

Told her if she love me, don't change on me

Told her if she love me, make her way with me