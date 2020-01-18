Earlier this week, Spotify announced that it had conducted a study on users' data in relation to their pets. They also released a new feature that helps users curate a playlist for their pets and socialize it.

"The results are interesting because it shows that, more often than not, humans also think about their pets’ emotional well-being, with 70% of animal parents considering the emotional wellness of their pets daily," a statement on Spotify's website reads. "Plus, 8 in 10 people believe their pets like music, and around 46% of people feel that music is a stress reliever for their furry friends."

Apparently, 1/5 pet owners have named their companion after a musician or music group, with the top-five most popular names being Bob Marley, Elvis, Freddie Mercury, Bowie and Ozzy.

The company "has created a unique experience to help you craft the pawfect algorithmically generated playlist for you and your pet to enjoy together." If you head to spotify.com/pets, you can log in, detail your pet's personality, upload a picture of them, and Spotify will show you a playlist that combines your music tastes and they're personality. You can then share a graphic on social media.

As for how it works, Spotify explains, "While music for pets isn’t an exact science, we consulted with experts in the pet industry for the best approximation for what might work best for our featured animals. Incidentally, we only use the information you provide us to create your Pet Playlist. The information is not stored and is not used for any other purpose."