Superhero fatigue is not a real thing. According to Deadline, Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to be Sony's highest-grossing film ever. Although Disney and Sony entered into a deal to share Spidey for the MCU, it is still a fully owned Sony property. The MCU film is projected to hit the $1.109B tomorrow, which will propel it past James Bond's Skyfall ($1.108B) to become Sony Pictures’ highest-grossing global release ever. The Sony/Marvel sequel’s split is expected to hit $376M domestic and $733M at the international box office. This is the only non-Disney movie to cross $1B globally this year.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now the number 2 Spider-Man film ever domestically, behind 2002’s original outing, and having topped Spider-Man 2’s $373.6M on August 15. Internationally, Far From Home is the highest-grossing film in the Spidey catalog. This almost ensures that Sony will continue to work with Disney to make sure Spidey lives within the MCU, although the deal is rumored to end after the third installment. It would be wise for Sony to attempt to bridge some other Spidey properties such as Venom into the MCU, but it will ultimately be Kevin Feige's decision on what happens within the lucrative film universe.